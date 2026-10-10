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Home / World News / Trump names Katie Zacharia as White House press secy, replacing Leavitt

Trump names Katie Zacharia as White House press secy, replacing Leavitt

Zacharia, a communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, has previously worked as a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson and a commentator for Fox News and Newsmax

Katie Zacharia and Donald Trump

In naming Zacharia, Trump described her as "a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning." | Image: X/@KatieZacharia

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 8:17 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump announced Friday that Katie Zacharia, a communications adviser for his media company, will succeed Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary.

Trump revealed his selection of Zacharia on his Truth Social platform, where he often makes political and official announcements. Zacharia is a conservative commentator for Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the social media site.

In naming Zacharia, Trump described her as "a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning." Zacharia briefly worked as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year and has been a commentator for Fox News and Newsmax. Trump said Zacharia had been involved in his presidential campaigns, notably in swing states.

 

A request for comment left with Zacharia was not immediately answered. A LinkedIn profile noted that she earned a law degree from Pepperdine University.

Leavitt announced her departure Aug. 12 and left the position Aug. 27.

She will serve as an on-air contributor on Fox News Channel beginning Nov. 1, the network said Monday.

Leavitt became press secretary in January 2025, and left the position, she said, to spend more time with her young children. Prior to serving in the White House, Leavitt was national press secretary for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 8:16 AM IST