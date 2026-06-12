Trump nominates US Attorney Jay Clayton as national intelligence director
Trump faced intense pushback over his decision to name Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting director
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President Donald Trump said Thursday that he plans to nominate Jay Clayton, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, as director of national intelligence.
Trump announced the nomination on social media amid pressure from Congress to name a permanent replacement for Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned last month.
Trump faced intense pushback over his decision to name Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting director.
The situation has led to a standoff in Congress as Democrats said they would refuse to renew a foreign intelligence powers unless Trump pulled Pulte's nomination and named a permanent nominee.
"Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay," Trump wrote. "I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:56 AM IST