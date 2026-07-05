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Home / World News / Trump offers to help Putin seek Ukraine deal, also calls Zelenskyy

Trump offers to help Putin seek Ukraine deal, also calls Zelenskyy

Russia has said any solution must include ‌Moscow assuming full control over Ukraine's Donbas region

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin, Alaska summit

US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine in Alaska on August 15, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump, speaking to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone for nearly 90 minutes, offered to help find a solution to the Ukraine war, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in comments made public early on Sunday.
 
Ushakov said Trump made the offer during the call on Saturday, US Independence Day, ‌in the context of his participation next week at ​the Nato summit in Turkey.
 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr ​Zelenskyy said he also spoke to Trump. 
 
"The American president once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a ​rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis," Ushakov said of Trump's call with the Russian president.
 
 
Ushakov, who described the conversation as "business-like and quite constructive," said Russia sought "a political-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, with due account of Russia's fundamental approach." 

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Ushakov accused Kyiv and its European allies of "counting on extending and even escalating the ​conflict, and on terrorism against civilians."
 
He was referring to Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian targets, mainly linked to the oil ‌industry, which have triggered fuel shortages in several Russian regions. 
 
Ushakov said Putin "depicted the real situation on ​the battlefield where the Russian armed forces are confidently advancing, liberating one locality after another." 
 
Russian commanders told Putin on Friday that Moscow's troops had captured the strategically important city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. On Saturday, Zelenskyy and Ukraine's General Staff ‌dismissed that claim, saying Kyiv's forces still controlled ​the city. 
 
Russia has said any solution must include ‌Moscow assuming full control over Ukraine's Donbas region. 
 
Ukraine rejects that assertion and Zelenskyy urged Putin last month to ‌hold a one-on-one meeting with him, but the Kremlin leader refused. 

US Envoys 

 
Ushakov quoted Trump as saying that Washington's ​envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, would keep trying to broker a settlement and were prepared to make another visit to Moscow. US diplomatic efforts have virtually stalled as ​Washington is focused on the war with Iran.
 
Ushakov said Putin expressed hope during the conversation that US diplomatic efforts in the Iran conflict would "allow for mutually acceptable long-term solutions to be found ‌on key issues of a settlement."
 
Ushakov said Putin also reminded Trump that he had an open invitation to visit ‌Moscow.
 
Zelenskyy, writing on his Telegram account, described his conversation with the US president as "very good," including a discussion on the war's 1,200-km (746-mile) front line.
 
"There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning," he said. Zelenskyy said he and Trump agreed to continue discussions at the Nato meeting. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia Zelenskyy

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First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

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