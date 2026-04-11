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Home / World News / Trump warns he 'won't accept' fertiliser price hikes for US farmers

Trump warns he 'won't accept' fertiliser price hikes for US farmers

The US president posted on social media that he is monitoring fertiliser price and "will not accept" any increase in costs for farmers.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP/PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 8:22 PM IST

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The US president posted on social media that he is monitoring fertiliser price and "will not accept" any increase in costs for farmers.

Fertiliser costs have increased globally because of natural gas supplies being stranded due Iran's control of the Strait of the Hormuz. Iran has used the strait as strategic leverage in its ongoing war with the US and Israel.

But Trump's post was targeted at a domestic audience.

"I am watching fertiliser prices CLOSELY during our FIGHT FOR FREEDOM in Iran," he posted.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump United States US Iran tensions BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 8:22 PM IST

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