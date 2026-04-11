Trump warns he 'won't accept' fertiliser price hikes for US farmers

The US president posted on social media that he is monitoring fertiliser price and "will not accept" any increase in costs for farmers.

Fertiliser costs have increased globally because of natural gas supplies being stranded due Iran's control of the Strait of the Hormuz. Iran has used the strait as strategic leverage in its ongoing war with the US and Israel.

But Trump's post was targeted at a domestic audience.

"I am watching fertiliser prices CLOSELY during our FIGHT FOR FREEDOM in Iran," he posted.