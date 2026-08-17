Monday, August 17, 2026 | 07:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Muthoot FinCorp Q1Weekly Economy WrapFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationWhatsApp Pay GrowthScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / World News / Trump orders Pentagon to scale back US-South Korea joint military drills

Trump orders Pentagon to scale back US-South Korea joint military drills

The move comes after Trump said South Korea declined to help denuclearise Iran, days before the allies are set to begin their annual 11-day joint exercises

Donald Trump,Trump

It also comes just days after North Korea resumed ballistic missile testing activities that are banned by the UN (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint exercises with South Korea after he said it declined to help denuclearise Iran.

The announcement comes days before one of two scheduled large-scale joint annual exercises between South Korean and US troops are set to begin this week.

It also comes just days after North Korea resumed ballistic missile testing activities that are banned by the UN.

The allies have said the 11-day exercises are meant to strengthen their readiness against threats from North Korea, and reiterated that they are defensive in nature.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel strikes Lebanon again, 11 dead; Iran still defiant on Hormuz control

Israel strikes Lebanon again, 11 dead; Iran still defiant on Hormuz control

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia carries out wave of airstrikes on Ukraine, kills two at steel plant

hospitals, UK, heat

UK hospitals unprepared for heat as 'horrific' conditions grip wards

Flooding caused due to heavy rain brought in by Hurricane Lala in Hawaii county, Hawaii, US August 15, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a video. Hawaii Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

Category 1 hurricane Lala lashes Hawaii's Big Island, but avoids landfall

Rescuers inspect a heavily-damaged building at L. Say port following an earthquake in Maumere, Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, August 15, 2026.

Thousands evacuate after Indonesia quake kills 53, hampers rescue efforts

Topics : Donald Trump South Korea Pentagon US Pentagon Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 7:22 AM IST