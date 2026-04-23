Donald Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' Iranian boats in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has ordered the US military to “shoot and kill” Iranian small boats in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be… that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.”

He added, “There is to be no hesitation.”

Trump also said that mine-clearing operations are underway in the waterway, stating, “Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now.”

He further directed an increase in such activity, saying, “I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level.”