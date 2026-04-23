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Home / World News / Donald Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' Iranian boats in Hormuz

Donald Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' Iranian boats in Hormuz

Trump also said that mine-clearing operations are underway in the waterway, stating, "Additionally, our mine 'sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now"

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US President Donald Trump (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 6:43 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has ordered the US military to “shoot and kill” Iranian small boats in the Strait of Hormuz. 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be… that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.”
 
He added, “There is to be no hesitation.”
 
Trump also said that mine-clearing operations are underway in the waterway, stating, “Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now.”
 
He further directed an increase in such activity, saying, “I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level.”
 

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions US Navy Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

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