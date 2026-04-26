Suspect was armed with multiple weapons at WH correspondents' dinner: Trump

President Donald Trump is addressing reporters at the White House after he and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after a shooting incident outside the ballroom.

Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest.

pic.twitter.com/zcgVgZivwD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026 "He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job," Trump said. Trump was reported uninjured and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat. There did not immediately appear to be any injuries, and one law-enforcement official said a shooter opened fire.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. "Out of the way, sir!" someone yelled. Others yelled to duck.

Some in the crowd reported hearing what they believed to be five to eight shots fired.

Members of the National Guard took up position inside the building as people were allowed to leave but not re-enter. Security outside was also extremely tight. It was not immediately clear what happened. A law enforcement official confirmed there was a shooter but no further details were immediately available. The banquet hall - where hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities and national leaders were awaiting Trump's speech - was immediately evacuated.

Those in attendance included Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.