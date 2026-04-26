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Home / World News / Suspect was armed with multiple weapons at WH correspondents' dinner: Trump

Suspect was armed with multiple weapons at WH correspondents' dinner: Trump

In a post on Truth Social, Trump hailed the authorities for their prompt and courageous action, stating that the decision on whether to resume the event would be taken by law enforcement officials

White House correspondent dinner suspect

Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service | Image: Trump's Truth Social profile

AP US
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 8:41 AM IST

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President Donald Trump is addressing reporters at the White House after he and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after a shooting incident outside the ballroom.

Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest. 

 

 

"He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job," Trump said.  Trump was reported uninjured and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat.

 
There did not immediately appear to be any injuries, and one law-enforcement official said a shooter opened fire.
 
 
The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. "Out of the way, sir!" someone yelled. Others yelled to duck.
 
Some in the crowd reported hearing what they believed to be five to eight shots fired.

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The banquet hall - where hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities and national leaders were awaiting Trump's speech - was immediately evacuated. 
Members of the National Guard took up position inside the building as people were allowed to leave but not re-enter. Security outside was also extremely tight.
 
It was not immediately clear what happened. A law enforcement official confirmed there was a shooter but no further details were immediately available.
 
Those in attendance included Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
   

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration White House

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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 8:26 AM IST

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