Suspect was armed with multiple weapons at WH correspondents' dinner: Trump
In a post on Truth Social, Trump hailed the authorities for their prompt and courageous action, stating that the decision on whether to resume the event would be taken by law enforcement officials
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President Donald Trump is addressing reporters at the White House after he and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after a shooting incident outside the ballroom.
Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest.
April 26, 2026
"He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job," Trump said. Trump was reported uninjured and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat.
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(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 8:26 AM IST