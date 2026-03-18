Trump asks if 'finishing off' Iran would make 'allies' reopen Hormuz Strait

US President Donald Trump, in a series of posts on Truth Social on Wednesday, questioned whether “finishing off” Iran would compel America’s allies to respond to calls to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In one post, Trump raised the prospect of further action against Iran and connected it to how allied nations may react.

"I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what is left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the countries that use it — we don’t — be responsible for the so-called ‘Strait’? That would get some of our non-responsive ‘allies’ in gear, and fast!!!"

His remarks came amid continued reluctance among European countries to commit resources to the conflict, despite the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for global trade.

In a separate post, Trump restated his view on Iran’s role in global security.

"Remember, for all of those absolute ‘fools’ out there, Iran is considered by everyone to be the NUMBER ONE STATE SPONSOR OF TERROR. We are rapidly putting them out of business!"

His latest remarks come as his administration considered options that may involve ground operations, including taking control of Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub, and the underground nuclear storage facility at Isfahan, which holds a major quantity of near-bomb-grade material.

This is not the first time, however, that Trump has slammed the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) for declining his request to join the US in its military operations. Earlier on Tuesday, the US President questioned the role of Nato, saying that the US was carrying a disproportionate share of responsibility.

“We spent trillions of dollars on Nato,” he said, adding that “when they do not help, it is something we should think about.” Trump, speaking from Oval Office, also indicated that the US could act on its own to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a claim he has been reiterating for some time.

“We do not need too much help, we do not need any help actually,” he said during a meeting with the Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. He described the situation as a “great test” for Nato and said the us would take note of its response.

Trump, however, also said the US would conclude its military operation in Iran in the “very near future”, while making it clear that an immediate withdrawal was not planned.