The US plans to impose new import taxes on goods from China, the European Union and a dozen other economies, in a move to rebuild President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariff agenda that the Supreme Court found unconstitutional.

The rate for imports from China would rise to 20%, in line with the country’s prior agreement with the Trump administration — though that rate may double to 40%. That could happen if talks between the two countries fall apart, according to a senior US official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

Products from the EU will be taxed at 15% in compliance with the US’s deal with the bloc, though that could also rise to as much as 20%, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Tariffs will apply to items from economies the Trump administration accuses of overproduction in some domestic industries and hurting American companies. They are still subject to a public comment process, and could change as a result of that or of additional negotiations. A final action could come as early as January, the senior official said.

Imports from Japan, South Korea, Switzerland — all prominent US trading partners — would be hit with a 15% rate, USTR said, which could go up to 20%. Indian products would face a 17% charge if a trade pact with Washington is finalized, though that could increase to 25%.

Several smaller nations in Asia were also hit. Similar expected measures aimed at Mexico and Norway were not included but remain under consideration, the official said.

The administration went ahead with the plan despite Americans’ anger over the cost of living and disapproval of the president’s handling of the economy — both of which helped propel Democrats to a landslide victory in the US midterm elections.

The tariffs follow a probe that began in March into alleged excess manufacturing capacity, utilizing Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a process seen as more resistant to legal challenges than Trump’s prior tariff wall. The tariff rates aren’t expected to surpass already agreed-upon levels in trade agreements with each economy.

The sweeping new levies mark the latest effort by the administration to reinstate an expansive tariff agenda that included country-by-country levies implemented using emergency powers. Those were struck down by high-court justices in February, forcing Trump to invoke other legal authorities to advance his agenda.

The move will test the tolerance of economic partners, who have largely held back from retaliating, opting instead to negotiate deals with the US to minimize their tariffs.

It also risks undermining a truce with China, and efforts by Trump and counterpart Xi Jinping to manage commercial relations between the world’s two largest economies. That trade truce is set to expire in January unless the two powers agree to extend it.

All economies subject to the tariff increases, including China, had been notified in advance of the announcement, the official said, so none of the actions would come as a surprise to any of them.

The official also said the US considered existing trade agreements and that final tariff rates are expected to be consistent with those deals.

The new levy will not stack on top of existing duties of 10% or 12.5% under a separate investigation into negligent enforcement of forced-labor laws, the official said. For products eligible to be hit by both sets of duties, only the higher rate would apply.

The official added that there would be goods exempted from the tariffs, including oil and gas and food products that cannot be grown in the US. Other products that are already subject to sectoral duties, including tariffs on pharmaceuticals and critical minerals, are also exempted.

After the Supreme Court loss, Trump immediately announced plans to rebuild his tariff wall under a different legal authority. Under the Section 301 framework, the president can implement tariffs following an investigation into allegedly unfair foreign trading practices.

While Section 301 tariffs are seen as more legally sound and flexible than other powers Trump has eyed, they’re also more time-consuming. An earlier investigation under the same legal authority into policies around forced labor from US trading partners resulted in tariffs on some 60 economies. Those duties are currently facing legal challenges.

The new tariffs apply to Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The US official also said they were raising tariffs on imports from Brazil, altering a previously-conducted trade investigation into the country’s digital policies and trade practices. The US will increase the out-of-quota tariff rate on raw and refined sugar, and also proposing a 10% tariff on finished aircraft.

The increased levy on imports from Brazil comes weeks after Trump ally Flavio Bolsonaro lost his presidential election bid to progressive incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.