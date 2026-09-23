The ​proposed plan ‌includes projected spending for ​temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic ‌recovery ​and the ‌deployment of a ‌multinational security force, ​the report added, citing a copy of ​the plan.

US President ​Donald Trump's Board of Peace will unveil a six-month, $2.45 billion ‌recovery plan ​for Gaza ​at a meeting ​of its members on Wednesday, Axios reported.

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