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Home / World News / Trump says Canada's Bombardier must build jets in US or lose market access

Trump says Canada's Bombardier must build jets in US or lose market access

Canada is set to introduce a wave of counter-tariffs against the US on Tuesday

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Trump made the post as ​a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa esclates | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters TORONTO/MONTREAL
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Canadian private jet maker Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell its planes in the United States unless it started manufacturing in the country.
 
"NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren't good enough!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
 
"If ‌they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America ​like a 'piggybank'," he said.
 
Trump made the post as ​a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa esclates, part of the near-global tariff wall in his second term that has drawn complaints from ​many US trading partners.
 
 
Canada is set to introduce a wave of counter-tariffs against the US on Tuesday.

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The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how Trump would enforce the action or the steps he would take to bar deliveries of Bombardier jets, which have been approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration.
 
The planemaker's jets also comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal that Trump helped implement.
 
US aerospace ​analyst Richard Aboulafia said he did not believe any business jet customers would cancel Bombardier orders and he did not see how Trump could stop ‌them from being sold. Aboulafia, managing director of AeroDynamic Advisory, an aerospace management consulting firm, pointed out that most Bombardier private jets ​use US engines, which are produced by both Honeywell Aerospace and GE Aerospace.
 
Aerospace has largely emerged unscathed from Trump's tariff war, with the flow of parts and planes not currently affected by duties. According to US trade group Aerospace Industries Association, the country's aerospace and defense sector has a $109.2 billion trade surplus, with ‌exports up 25% on an annual basis in 2025.
 
Like the ​US auto sector, which depends on parts production by its northern ‌neighbor, aerospace is highly integrated.
 
Bombardier, the Montreal-based rival of US business jet manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace, has an American workforce of 3,500, and ‌a US footprint of 2,800 suppliers, along with factories and service centers in the country. The company is now adding its sixth US service ​center and produces wings for its flagship Global 8000 jet in Texas.
 
Bombardier said in a statement late on Monday that it spends more than $2.5 billion with US suppliers each year.
 
"Our plan is to continue to ​invest in our people, our customers and the communities in which we operate across the country," the company said of the United States.
 
Bombardier also has a defense division with a US-based factory in Kansas where it prepares Canadian-manufactured planes for special-mission ‌purposes. About half of the fleet of 5,100 aircraft operated by Bombardier customers is located in the US
In January, Trump said the US was ‌decertifying Bombardier Global Express business jets and threatened 50% import tariffs on all aircraft made in Canada until the country's regulator certified a number of planes produced by Gulfstream. Neither occurred, but the next month, Canada certified several Gulfstream planes.
 
In July, Bombardier reported that its quarterly revenue grew 6% compared with the same three months a year ago to $2.15 billion, helped by strong demand for aftermarket services. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 8:09 AM IST