Trump says 'deal' with Cuba soon but war in Iran remains priority

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said Cuba wants to strike a deal with Washington but indicated that ending the ongoing war with Iran remains his immediate priority.

“I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do,” Trump was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. “We’re talking to Cuba, but we’re going to do Iran before Cuba."

Calling it a "long-standing" issue in US politics, Trump noted that the possibility of a breakthrough with Cuba has been debated for decades. “People have been waiting 50 years to hear this story with Cuba,” he said.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Cuba is on the verge of collapse or eager to reach an agreement with the US.

His remarks come at a time when tensions between Washington and Havana remain elevated after years of sanctions, diplomatic disputes, and disagreements over migration and security. Regional allies and investors are watching closely for signs that US policy toward the Caribbean nation could shift.

Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed last Friday that the country had opened talks with the US as the island grapples with one of its most severe economic crises in decades.

“These talks have been aimed at finding solutions through dialogue to the bilateral differences we have between the two nations,” Diaz-Canel was quoted as saying by Reuters. He added that he hoped negotiations would help move the two long-time rivals “away from confrontation”.

Cuba's economic woes

Cuba’s economic troubles have deepened in recent months, partly due to disruptions in imported oil supplies, which the country relies on to operate power plants and transportation networks. Fuel shortages have forced authorities to impose rolling electricity outages across the island and curtail some public services.

The worsening conditions have also triggered signs of unrest. According to Bloomberg, protesters in the city of Moron last week threw rocks and set fire to the local communist party office. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident and one person was hospitalised.

Trump hints at delaying Summit with Xi Jinping

Trump warned that he could delay a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping if Beijing does not help ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” Trump told the Financial Times, emphasising China’s heavy dependence on oil imports from West Asia. He added that waiting until his planned trip to Beijing for a summit at the end of the month could be too late.

The warning comes as senior trade negotiators from the US and China meet in Paris to prepare the ground for the proposed Trump-Xi meeting.

Trump on has called on countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea and United Kingdom to send warships to the region to help secure the narrow waterway. He said he expected assistance such as minesweepers and other military assets capable of countering drones and naval mines.

Meanwhile, Trump also demanded that about seven countries that rely heavily on oil from West Asia to join a coalition aimed at policing the Strait of Hormuz and safeguarding maritime trade.