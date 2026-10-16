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Home / World News / Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearisation

Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearisation

Russia has the most stored nuclear ‌warheads followed by the United ​States and China, ​according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 8:36 AM IST
US President ??Donald Trump said on Thursday ​Washington is holding talks with Moscow and Beijing aimed ??at denuclearising the countries with the biggest stockpiles of nuclear weapons. 
Russia has the most stored nuclear ‌warheads followed by the United ​States and China, ​according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. ​The US outpaces Russia on its number of deployed warheads. 
During an interview with Newsmax, Trump said he expects China to "catch up" with ​the US within the next five years.
"The ‌whole thing is a shame, because I'd ​love to denuclearise if possible, but we're actually talking to Russia about that, and we're talking to China ‌about that denuclearization," Trump ​told the outlet. 
 
Newsmax ‌reported that Trump had spoken with Chinese President ‌Xi ??Jinping about denuclearisation. 

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Trump's comments come months ​after the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty expired earlier this year. 
The New START treaty ​signed in 2010 allowed one single extension, which was agreed by former ‌President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin ‌for five years. Any new extension would require an executive decision to voluntarily extend the limits of the treaty. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

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Topics : Donald Trump Russia China Nuclear

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 8:36 AM IST