US President ??Donald Trump said on Thursday ​Washington is holding talks with Moscow and Beijing aimed ??at denuclearising the countries with the biggest stockpiles of nuclear weapons.

Russia has the most stored nuclear ‌warheads followed by the United ​States and China, ​according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. ​The US outpaces Russia on its number of deployed warheads.

During an interview with Newsmax, Trump said he expects China to "catch up" with ​the US within the next five years.

"The ‌whole thing is a shame, because I'd ​love to denuclearise if possible, but we're actually talking to Russia about that, and we're talking to China ‌about that denuclearization," Trump ​told the outlet.

Newsmax ‌reported that Trump had spoken with Chinese President ‌Xi ??Jinping about denuclearisation.

Trump's comments come months ​after the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty expired earlier this year.