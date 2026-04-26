Trump says Iran can reach out to US if it wants to negotiate end to war
Trump canceled a trip by his envoys to Pakistan on Saturday, dealing a new setback to peace prospects after Iranian Foreign Minister departed Islamabad after speaking only to Pakistani officials
Reuters
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President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran can reach out to the United States if it wants to negotiate an end to the war between the two countries.
"If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, secure lines," Trump said in an interview on Fox News "The Sunday Briefing." Trump canceled a trip by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday, dealing a new setback to peace prospects after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi departed Islamabad after speaking only to Pakistani officials.
Araqchi has since returned to Pakistan despite the absence of US counterparts.
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Topics : Donald Trump Iran US Iran tensions
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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 9:18 PM IST