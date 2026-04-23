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Home / World News / Trump says Iran will free detained women after his request, halt executions

Trump says Iran will free detained women after his request, halt executions

Rights groups that monitor Iran had said two of the women were already released on bail in March, and two others were known to face charges that carry the death sentences

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump said the women protesters were expected to be executed Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 7:26 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Iran respected his request, will free women whose release he demanded.

The president said he has been informed that four of the women will be "released immediately," while four others will be sentenced to one month each in prison.

"I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request ... and terminated the planned execution," Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

He said the women protesters were expected to be executed Wednesday.

Rights groups that monitor Iran had said two of the women were already released on bail in March, and two others were known to face charges that carry the death sentences. They had been arrested during the January anti-government protests.

 

Trump re-posted a photo of the women, including two teen girls, on Tuesday on social media, which a conservative activist noted are facing prosecution in Iran.

The Iranian judiciary responded promptly, denying that any of them were on the verge of execution, saying some were already released.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions protests

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

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