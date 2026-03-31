Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump says nations upset by high fuel prices should 'go get your own oil'

Trump says nations upset by high fuel prices should 'go get your own oil'

His comments in a social media post on Tuesday came as average US gas prices shot past $4 a gallon

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said nations upset by high fuel prices should "go get your own oil" as Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump expressed his frustration toward allies that have been unwilling to help the US reopen the critical passageway in a social media post. "Go get your own oil," Trump wrote. He also said they should buy from the US because "we have plenty."  His comments in a social media post on Tuesday came as average US gas prices shot past $4 a gallon.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gas pipeline

US gas prices soar past $4 a gallon amid Iran war, highest since 2022

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Why China is reviving Mao-era inland bases as nuclear buildup gains pace

Strait of Hormuz

China confirms 3 ships crossed Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing conflict

Gun shooting, mass shooting

27-year-old Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Surrey, probe on

Type 12 land to ship missile

Japan deploys its first long-range missiles to boost offensive capability

Topics : Donald Trump Fuel prices US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Canada Student Visa UpdatesBank Holiday ListApple IOS 26.5 UpdateIPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Playing 11Cicada Covid VariantGold and Silver Rate todayVivo x300 UltraNifty BankH1B Visa LPG Crisis