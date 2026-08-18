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Home / World News / Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled

Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled

There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump said

Donald Trump,Trump

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 7:19 PM IST

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U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there were no conversations taking place with Iran, and none were scheduled, adding that the Strait of Hormuz was open.
 
"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
 
Top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in comments published by state media on Tuesday that the Strait would remain shut until the U.S. met the conditions of an interim deal signed with Iran in June.
 
 
These conditions include the U.S. lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, lifting oil sanctions, releasing Tehran's frozen assets, and ending threats and military operations on all fronts, Qalibaf told parliament.

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Topics : Donald Trump Iran US Iran tensions

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 7:18 PM IST