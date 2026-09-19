Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump says son will repay Russian oligarch amid wedding party controversy

Trump says son will repay Russian oligarch amid wedding party controversy

Trump said his son Donald Trump Jr. told him he was repaying the Russian businessman, while a person familiar with the matter also confirmed a repayment but gave no details

Donald Trump with his son Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump with his son Donald Trump Jr | Image Credit: Reuters

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Catherine Lucey and Josh Wingrove
 
President Donald Trump said his son, Donald Trump Jr., told him he was repaying a Russian oligarch for a wedding party, seeking to tamp down on an incident that has spurred fresh ethical questions. 
“I asked about it. He said, ‘No, I’m paying him back, Dad,’ so, and that was a while ago, so I heard he’s paying him,” Trump told reporters Friday in the Oval Office when asked about the controversy. 
 
“I understand that Don’s paid him back,” he said at one point.
 
Trump sought to downplay the matter, casting the oligarch as a friend of his son’s and saying it was common for those who know a bride or groom to pay for a wedding party.
 

Also Read

US immigration, deportation, us flag

Trump extends $100,000 H-1B visa fee requirement for another year

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. REUTERS

Trump to welcome Xi at airport when China's leader comes for US state visit

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump reaches deal with Denmark to build US military presence in Greenland

media, news

White House press group condemns Trump's move to bar CNN, MS NOW, Politico

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, opens door to new tariffs on oil buyers

 
“A person that he knows, I guess a friend of his, gave him a wedding party. That’s very common. I’ve heard of many people giving wedding parties,” Trump said. 
 
A person familiar with the matter also said the president’s son had made a repayment, though the total sum and timing are not clear. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the transaction.
 
The president’s daughter-in-law, Bettina Trump, said in an Instagram post earlier this week that the couple had a private marriage ceremony in May, which was followed by a celebration the following weekend in the Bahamas. The second event was hosted by Umar Kremlev, Bettina Trump said.
 
ProPublica reported this week that Kremlev bankrolled the Bahamas celebration, shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars to rent a private island and put on a fireworks show, among other expenses. Kremlev is a Russian oligarch with ties to President Vladimir Putin and has been personally sanctioned by Ukraine over those connections.
 
The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee is probing Kremlev’s role in funding the celebrations.
 
The wedding party is one of only a number of ethical flashpoints during Trump’s second term as the president’s family has continued to pursue business ventures. Trump has also at times mixed his official and personal duties, drawing scrutiny. Last weekend, he attended the Amgen Irish Open at one of his family’s golf resorts in Ireland.

More From This Section

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Afghanistan warns Pakistan of 'crushing response' to any military strikes

Luke J. Lindberg

UN appoints US official Luke Lindberg as World Food Program chief

US personnel, US military

Iran war's cost grows to $43.6 bn, weapons bill hits $28.1 bn: US military

paramount, warner bros, netflix

Paramount, states may settle Warner Bros. deal case as soon as this weekend

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

US-Greenland deal to be signed next week, needs Parl approval: Denmark

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr Russia

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST