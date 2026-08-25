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Home / World News / Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

In ​a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States, through its Space Force, was watching "every square inch" of the Strait, a ​key waterway in the global energy ‌supply chain.

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that ??all mines had been detonated or removed from international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and ‌that Iran has been told ​that any ship ​or boat placing new mines will be destroyed. 
In ​a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States, through its Space Force, was watching "every square inch" of the Strait, a ​key waterway in the global energy ‌supply chain.
  "There is a Zero Tolerance policy ​on mine placement in full force and effect," Trump said.
  The US and Iran have not conducted air ‌strikes on each other's ​militaries for weeks, ‌but attacks on vessels in the Strait of ‌Hormuz ??have continued as the two sides ​vie for control of the narrow maritime passage.
 
  Oil transits through the strait were ​at 5 million barrels per day on Monday, provisional data from shiptracker ‌Vortexa showed, down from more than 20 million ‌per day before the war or about one of every five barrels consumed worldwide.

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Topics : Donald Trump Iran International News US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 10:50 PM IST