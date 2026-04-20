Trump says team led by Vance heading to Pakistan for talks with Iran

President Donald Trump said a US delegation including Vice President JD Vance is en route to Pakistan for talks with Iran and is expected to land in the next few hours, after fresh tensions in the war raised doubts about further negotiations.

“They’re heading over now,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post, shortly after 9 a.m. New York time, according to the paper.

Trump said the team would include Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. “We’re supposed to have the talks,” he added. “So I would assume at this point nobody’s playing games.”

While Trump indicated on Friday that he saw the conflict resolving shortly and expressed optimism about negotiations, the weekend brought new chaos to the region with Iran firing at vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and imposing new controls on traffic through the crucial waterway. The US also seized an Iran vessel, highlighting how energy flows remain constrained by the war.

Iran has expressed reluctance about sending its own delegation to Pakistan for a second round of talks. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told reporters on Monday that Tehran had no plans to attend the potential negotiations.

However, he said that the Iran is reviewing a US proposal that was delivered by Pakistan’s army chief, according to the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency. The details of the offer were not disclosed.