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Home / World News / Trump says US will resume attacks if Iran fails to rein in Hezbollah allies

Trump says US will resume attacks if Iran fails to rein in Hezbollah allies

Trump warned Iran of tougher US strikes if it fails to rein in Hezbollah, even as Washington pursues diplomatic talks with Tehran

Donald Trump,Trump

(Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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President Donald Trump on Sunday posted that the U.S. will resume attacks on Iran unless the Iranians can keep their Hezbollah allies in Lebanon from causing violence. 
"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"
  

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions Lebanon

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First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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