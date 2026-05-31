Trump seeks amendments to Iran deal during situation room meeting: Report

US President Donald Trump has asked for several amendments to the peace deal that his envoys reached with their Iranian counterparts during a Situation Room meeting on Friday, Axios reported citing a senior administration official and a second source briefed on the issue.

As per the report, Trump is keen to strengthen several points that are important to him, especially about Iran's nuclear material, two US officials said. This has hence launched another round of back-and-forth between the parties that could last several days.

The report further mentioned, citing the second source, who said Trump also wants to amend some of the wording around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

As per two sources, Trump asked his team to make changes to the draft on clauses regarding Iran's nuclear programme.

Axios said that in its current form, the MoU includes a commitment from Iran not to pursue a nuclear weapon, but no specific concessions beyond that.

While it states that there will be a 60-day window to negotiate on nuclear commitments from Iran and sanctions relief from the United States, the first issue on the docket is how to dispose of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and limit further enrichment.

"It's more specifics about how the US gets the material and the timing," a senior administration official said, referring to the enriched uranium.

"There will be a deal. The imminence of it, we'll see. We're willing to wait so the president gets what he asks for. It could be a week. It could be less. It could be more. At the turn of the week, we hope to have something," a senior administration official said.

It was also noted that the US official said Trump was told it would take around three days before the Iranians get back with a response. "They're literally in caves and they're not using email," the senior administration official said.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media has reported that a deal is close but not final, and claimed Iran would receive billions in frozen funds, however the White House has denied it and did not respond to a request for a comment as per the report.