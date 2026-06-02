Trump signs order amending tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper imports

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation amending tariffs on some copper, aluminum and iron imports, the White House said.

The proclamation lowers tariffs on some agricultural equipment from 25 per cent to 15 per cent.

It makes mobile industrial equipment, such as bulldozers and forklifts, subject to a 15 per cent tariff "when imported from trade deal countries that are entitled to such treatment," the White House said in a statement.

The order also allows foreign companies to qualify for a 10 per cent tariff if "their capital equipment includes at least 85 per cent US melted and poured or smelted and cast steel or aluminum by weight."