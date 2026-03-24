Trump speaks to Modi, discusses need to keep Strait of Hormuz open
Trump held a call with PM Modi to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia, emphasising the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open
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President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) March 24, 2026
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Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2026
The US President, however, revealed that the US is currently in negotiations with a "top person" within the Iranian regime to conclude the war. However, he clarified that these high-level discussions do not involve the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, who spoke in Rajya Sabha today, ensured that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. India, which relies majorly on imports of LPG, has been facing crisis all across the country. "The Hormuz Strait is one of the largest routes for global trade. A significant amount of transport related to crude oil, gas, and fertilisers takes place through this region... Our endeavour is to ensure that oil and gas supplies reach India from wherever possible. The country is witnessing the results of such efforts. In the past few days, ships carrying crude oil and LPG from several countries have arrived in India. Our efforts in this direction will continue in the coming days as well," he said.
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 6:33 PM IST