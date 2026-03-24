Trump speaks to Modi, discusses need to keep Strait of Hormuz open

US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, with both leaders stressing the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) March 24, 2026 Later, in a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had received a call from Trump and had a “useful exchange of views” on the situation in West Asia. “President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open,” Gor said in a post on X.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” he said.

Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2026

Iran, on Tuesday, continued its strike against Israel as it launched a fresh wave of missiles. On one hand, the Iranian officials and media are leaving no chance of mocking Trump's claim of being in negotiations to reach, what he describes as, a deal with Tehran, and on another hand, several reports of top Iranian leaders considering negotiations have surfaced. Earlier in the day, several reports suggested that the United States was looking for a potential leader in Tehran to negotiate with. At the centre of these reports, one name emerged as a potential negotiator, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.Iran, on Tuesday, continued its strike against Israel as it launched a fresh wave of missiles. On one hand, the Iranian officials and media are leaving no chance of mocking Trump's claim of being in negotiations to reach, what he describes as, a deal with Tehran, and on another hand, several reports of top Iranian leaders considering negotiations have surfaced. The US President, however, revealed that the US is currently in negotiations with a "top person" within the Iranian regime to conclude the war. However, he clarified that these high-level discussions do not involve the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, who spoke in Rajya Sabha today, ensured that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. India, which relies majorly on imports of LPG, has been facing crisis all across the country. "The Hormuz Strait is one of the largest routes for global trade. A significant amount of transport related to crude oil, gas, and fertilisers takes place through this region... Our endeavour is to ensure that oil and gas supplies reach India from wherever possible. The country is witnessing the results of such efforts. In the past few days, ships carrying crude oil and LPG from several countries have arrived in India. Our efforts in this direction will continue in the coming days as well," he said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, who spoke in Rajya Sabha today, ensured that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.India, which relies majorly on imports of LPG, has been facing crisis all across the country."The Hormuz Strait is one of the largest routes for global trade. A significant amount of transport related to crude oil, gas, and fertilisers takes place through this region... Our endeavour is to ensure that oil and gas supplies reach India from wherever possible. The country is witnessing the results of such efforts. In the past few days, ships carrying crude oil and LPG from several countries have arrived in India. Our efforts in this direction will continue in the coming days as well," he said.

On Monday, Trump said in a social media post that Washington had held “very good and productive” talks with Iran, as he ordered a five-day pause in military action planned against Iranian energy infrastructure. However, Iranian officials and state media denied being engaged in any “direct or indirect” negotiations with the United States, and portrayed the development a result of Iran's "firm warning" to the US.