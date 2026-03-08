Why Trump's plan to secure tankers in Strait of Hormuz may face hurdles

US President Donald Trump has said he may deploy American naval escorts for oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz as the war with Iran intensifies. However, analysts say such an operation would be difficult to execute at scale.

In a post on Truth Social earlier this week, Trump said the US would ensure the “FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD” and that the Navy would escort tankers “if necessary” and “as soon as possible".

The proposal comes after a wave of Iranian attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted shipping and pushed oil prices sharply higher.

US oil prices have surged about 28 per cent this week to more than $86 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude has climbed roughly 22 per cent to around $89 per barrel, according to data cited by CNBC.

Analysts warn prices could rise above $100 per barrel if the passage remains disrupted for a prolonged period, potentially triggering a global economic slowdown.

Strait of Hormuz under pressure

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, with around 20 per cent of global oil supply passing through it.

At its narrowest, the Strait is only about 21 miles wide and shipping channels shrink to less than two nautical miles in some sections, creating what maritime strategists describe as a funnel for vessel traffic.

“These are cramped surroundings,” James Holmes, a professor of maritime strategy at the US Naval War College, told The Wall Street Journal, adding that Iran could “just saturate that narrow passage with fire”.

What complicates the escort plans

The volume of shipping moving through the waterway presents a major logistical challenge for any naval escort operation.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds of vessels still in the Mideast Gulf,” Matt Wright, a senior freight analyst at Kpler, told CNBC. Escorting them would take “an inordinate amount of time", a few at a time, he said.

According to CNBC, roughly 400 tankers are currently stuck in the Gulf due to the ongoing conflict. Experts say even the US Navy may lack the resources to protect such a large number of ships while simultaneously conducting military operations against Iran.

Holmes noted that many US destroyers in the region are tasked with protecting aircraft carriers, leaving only a limited number of vessels available for convoy duty.

Iran’s military capabilities add risk

Iran’s ability to threaten shipping further complicates any escort plan. Missiles, drones, naval mines and submarines could all be deployed against vessels moving through the Strait, Holmes said.

Iran also has 18 submarines, according to the International Institute of Strategic Studies, which could operate beyond its coastline and pose additional risks to shipping.

At least eight tankers have reportedly been attacked near the Strait in recent days, including several near Oman and the Fujairah shipping hub in the United Arab Emirates, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Shipowners remain reluctant to send vessels through the waterway despite insurance availability, citing safety concerns for crews operating in an active war zone.

Economic stakes continue to rise

The longer shipping remains disrupted, the greater the pressure on global oil markets. Analysts warn Gulf producers could soon run out of storage space if exports remain blocked.

JPMorgan’s Head of Global Commodities Research Natasha Kaneva said prolonged disruption could push Brent crude prices as high as $120 per barrel if producers are forced to shut down output.

“With the Strait of Hormuz still inactive, the clock is ticking,” Kaneva was quoted as saying by CNBC.

To encourage shipping to resume, the Trump administration has also announced a $20 billion maritime reinsurance programme to cover war-risk losses for vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Bloomberg reported.

However, analysts say restoring normal traffic through the Strait may ultimately depend less on insurance or escorts and more on reducing the threat from Iranian attacks, something that could take weeks or even months to achieve.