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Home / World News / Trump may delay China trip over Iran war, not to pressure Hormuz: Bessent

Trump may delay China trip over Iran war, not to pressure Hormuz: Bessent

Bessent said any delay to Trump's trip to Beijing would not be because of disagreements over the Iran war or efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

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President Donald Trump may delay his China trip due to the Iran war, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday it's not to pressure Beijing on the Strait of Hormuz.

Bessent said any delay to Trump's trip to Beijing would not be because of disagreements over the Iran war or efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"If the meeting for some reason was rescheduled, it would be rescheduled because of logistics," he said. "The president wants to remain in D.C. to coordinate the war and travelling abroad at a time like this may not be optimal."  Trump has suggested he may delay the much-anticipated visit to China at the end of the month as he seeks to ramp up the pressure on Beijing to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and calm oil prices that have soared during the Iran war.

 

In an interview Sunday with the Financial Times, Trump said China's reliance on oil from the Middle East means it ought to help with a new coalition he is trying to put together to get oil tanker traffic moving through the strait after Iran's threats have throttled global flows of oil.

The Republican president said "we'd like to know" before the trip whether Beijing will help. "We may delay," he said in the interview.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

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