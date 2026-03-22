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Home / World News / Trump threatens strikes on Iran if Hormuz not reopened in 48 hours

Trump threatens strikes on Iran if Hormuz not reopened in 48 hours

Trump issued the ultimatum in a social media post whole he spent the weekend in Florida

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 6:27 AM IST

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President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US will "obliterate" Iranian power plants if it doesn't fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

Trump issued the ultimatum in a social media post whole he spent the weekend in Florida.

He said he's giving Iran exactly 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He said the US would destroy "various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"  Trump faces increasing pressure to secure the strait as oil prices soar.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 6:27 AM IST

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