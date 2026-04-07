Tuesday, April 07, 2026 | 06:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump threatens to decimate Iran in four hours as Tuesday deadline looms

Trump threatens to decimate Iran in four hours as Tuesday deadline looms

He asked Iran to make a deal with the US and open the Hormuz Strait for free movement of oil by 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump said the US may even help Iran in rebuilding the country if it agreed to a deal (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to decimate Iran within four hours if it did not agree to a deal by Tuesday night, while brushing aside allegations of possible war crimes in case of attacks on power plants and bridges.

"We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow (Tuesday) night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again, I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock, and it'll happen over a period of four hours, if we wanted to," Trump told a press conference here.

 

He asked Iran to make a deal with the US and open the Hormuz Strait for free movement of oil by 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday.

When asked about allegations of carrying out possible war crimes if the US attacks Iran's bridges and power plants, Trump said: "No, not at all."  Trump insisted that Iranians want him to conduct more strikes and they are "willing to suffer" for freedom.

Trump said the US may even help Iran in rebuilding the country if it agreed to a deal.

Also Read

Donald Trump

Iran conflict left mark on Nato, rift began with Greenland: Trump

US President Donald Trump

Trump says US can 'take out' Iran in one night as Tuesday deadline nears

India bonds, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, FPI feedback, FAR securities, government bonds, bond inflows, JPMorgan index, India bond yields, rupee exchange rate, Bloomberg index review

West Asia war: 10-year bond yield eases 9 bps; rupee strengthens vs dollarpremium

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

West Asia war has evolved into 'systemic tremor': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Illustration: Binay Sinha

The economics of global disorder: Resilience to trump efficiency, growthpremium

"We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation," Trump said.

Iran has rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war.

The US stepped up threats against Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face a barrage of attacks on civilian targets. Today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one, United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said.

"Tomorrow, even more than today. And then Iran has a choice. Choose wisely, because this president does not play around. You can ask Soleimani, you can ask Maduro. You can ask Khamenei," Hegseth said, with Trump by his side.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Artemis II, Artemis II moon rocket, Rocket, Rocket Launch, Launch Pad 39B

Artemis II crew begins seven hour flyby of Moon, observes far-side parts

OpenAI

OpenAI urges grid, safety net spending to prepare for AI-driven changes

pakistan Flag

UAE's $3 billion loan recall adds strain to Pakistan's fragile economy

Donald Trump, Trump

Tuesday deadline for Iran deal is final, no extension, says Trump

Donald Trump, Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal, seeks permanent end to war: Report

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayOnePlus Nord 6 India LaunchIMD Weather UpdateIPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Playing 11KKR vs PBKS LIVE ScoreTech News TodayPersonal Finance