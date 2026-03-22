Sunday, March 22, 2026 | 06:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump threatens to deploy ICE agents at US airports over funding impasse

Trump threatens to deploy ICE agents at US airports over funding impasse

Transportation Security Administration personnel are set to miss a second full paycheck on March 27 amid a partial government shutdown in its 36th day

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump threatened to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to US airports on Monday if congressional Democrats do not immediately agree to fund airport safety. 
Transportation Security Administration personnel are set to miss a second full paycheck on March 27 amid a partial government shutdown in its 36th day as lawmakers clash over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency for TSA and ICE. 
TSA officers have called in sick as paychecks have dried up, and the shortage of security agents has disrupted travel at major airports. More than 400 TSA workers have quit since the partial shutdown began on February 14, NBC News reported on Saturday, citing DHS. 
 
"I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. 
In a subsequent post, Trump said the deployment would begin on Monday "if the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country." TSA has about 65,000 employees, including 50,000 airport security officers.  ICE central to Trump immigration crackdown

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens strikes on Iran if Hormuz not reopened in 48 hours

US-Iran, US-Iran flag

Iran warns US against ground attack, says 'great surprise' awaits Trump

Indigenous Akash air defence missile being fired during the IAF's Exercise Vayushakti at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan on Friday. (Image credit: MoD)

Iran fires two missiles at Diego Garcia, signalling extended strike range

Gustavo Petro, Colombia President

Colombian president Gustavo Petro named 'priority target' in US drug probe

Donald Trump, Trump

US tax refunds rise 11% but still fall short of Trump's $1,000 promise

  ICE agents are not specifically trained for airport security, which is TSA's domain. ICE has played a central role in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, drawing criticism from many Democrats, civil liberties advocates and immigration advocacy groups. 
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, criticized Trump's proposal as another reckless, lawless threat to misuse ICE agents." 
"He seems to have no concept of what the limits are on ICE, and I think America would be absolutely appalled to see ICE agents roaming through airports, just as they've been breaking down doors at homes,Blumenthal told reporters in Washington. 
Homeland Security historically has shifted resources across agencies during emergency staffing shortages, said Stewart Baker, who was a DHS policy official in President George W. Bush's administration. Keeping TSA going without paying staff creates "serious trouble" for the agency, Baker said. 
Using ICE agents for airport security â€œmay be slower than using trained people, but it would be better than having nobody,he added. 
ICE, along with Customs and Border Protection, has deployed agents over the past few months to multiple areas as part of the crackdown, most recently to Minnesota in an operation that resulted in agents fatally shooting American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti. 
Their deaths sparked a backlash and led the Trump administration to adopt a more targeted approach in Minnesota. 
Trump this month fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem amid growing criticism of the administration's immigration tactics. The US Senate is considering the nomination of Senator Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, as the next DHS secretary. 
Trump has said his immigration policies are intended to curb illegal immigration and improve national security. 
Last year, the American Civil Liberties Union said TSA had provided lists of airport travelers to ICE, calling the move a break from TSA's prior practices.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 

More From This Section

Ukraine Crisis

At least 4 killed as Russia, Ukraine trade attacks ahead of US talks

US Israel strike Iran

Iran war halts Qatar helium output, threatening global tech supply chains

UAE, Iran war

Iran's death toll in ongoing war now over 1,500: State broadcaster

US Israel strike Iran

47 injured after Iranian missile hits Dimona, Israel's key nuclear hub

Robert Mueller,

Robert Mueller, ex-FBI chief who led Trump-Russia probe counsel, dies at 81

Topics : Donald Trump US immigrant detention US immigrants US immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026Galaxy A57 and A37 LaunchLPG Crisis