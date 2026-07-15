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Home / World News / Trump threatens to strike Iran power plants, bridges next week if no deal

Trump threatens to strike Iran power plants, bridges next week if no deal

Trump said US would target Iran's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran resumes negotiations

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Trump said the United States would intensify its military campaign against Iran in the coming days unless negotiations resume | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) warned that the United States would start targeting Iranian power plants and bridges "next week" as part of its border strikes on the Islamic Republic, unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

He further cautioned that Iran would not "have anybody left" if it failed to reach a deal with Washington.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said the United States would intensify its military campaign against Iran in the coming days unless negotiations resume.

"We're going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We're going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," Trump told Fox News.

 

Trump's remarks come as US military strikes on Iran have continued for a fourth consecutive day following the collapse of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran to end the hostilities in West Asia.

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According to CNN, US and Iranian representatives remain in contact, but the Trump administration has maintained that negotiations cannot move forward while Iran continues to limit maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked about the duration of the military campaign, Trump said the strikes would continue until he decides otherwise.

The US President also declined to rule out the possibility of deploying American ground troops to Iran, although he indicated that he preferred other options.

"Sometimes you need a ground campaign, but we have other people that will do the ground campaign for us," Trump added.

Trump also increased pressure on Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington, warning that Iran faced severe consequences if it refused.

"You better make a deal," Trump said, adding, "You're not going to have anybody left."

Trump further stated that the US was taking precautions to minimise civilian casualties.

"We're being very careful with the civilian population," Trump said, before repeating, "But I said, you better make a deal. You're not going to have anything left."

According to Trump, the warning was conveyed during the latest communication between US representatives and Iranian officials, which he said took place "about an hour ago."

When asked whether he believed Iran would agree to a deal, Trump responded, "They should. I don't know if they will or not."

This comes after the US Central Command, earlier in the day, said that it has resumed the naval blockade targeting vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas, hours after an "additional round of strikes" against the Islamic Republic amid the escalating tensions in West Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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