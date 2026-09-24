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Home / World News / Trump to discuss AI with Xi but wants to 'leave it exactly where it is'

Trump to discuss AI with Xi but wants to 'leave it exactly where it is'

"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big ​topic of discussion, but I ‌want to leave it exactly where it ​is," Trump wrote in a social media post,

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US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said artificial intelligence will be a "big topic of discussion" when he meets with Chinese President Xi ‌Jinping on Thursday, but ​said both ​leaders wanted to leave things ​as they are. 
"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big ​topic of discussion, but I ‌want to leave it exactly where it ​is," Trump wrote in a social media post, using his preferred term ‌for artificial intelligence.
 "That ​is China's ‌position also. Our guardrail is ‌the DOJ!" Trump said, referring to the ​Department of Justice.
 Trump said last week that the United ​States already has guardrails in place to regulate and ‌prosecute AI companies, appearing to play down ‌concerns expressed by industry leaders about misuse of artificial intelligence harming people.
 

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 6:01 PM IST