Trump to make first trip on Qatar-gifted presidential jet on July 1

By Josh Wingrove and Hadriana Lowenkron

Donald Trump is expected to take his first trip on the new US presidential plane gifted by the Qatari government when he travels to an event in North Dakota on July 1, according to White House officials.

The inaugural trip aboard the Boeing Co. 747-8 will take the president to a dedication ceremony for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library — one of a series of events steeped in Americana that the president is holding next week to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. The officials shared the plans to use the new plane on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

The plane, which the Air Force refers to as the VC-25B Bridge aircraft, is intended to serve in a temporary role until a new fleet of Boeing jets — expected to be delivered in 2028 — arrives. Trump sparked a firestorm of controversy when he accepted the Qatari jet earlier this term, with critics raising ethical and national security concerns. The jet is among the biggest foreign gifts ever given to the US government.

Trump has defended accepting the gift, saying it would be foolish to turn it down and repeatedly expressing frustration over delays to Boeing’s delivery of the new planes as well as with the state of the current Air Force One fleet. The originally contracted date for the new jets was December 2024 but the timeline has been pushed back to mid-2028.

Problems aboard the current Air Force One delayed the president’s trip to the World Economic Forum in January.

The Air Force has said the Qatari-gifted aircraft is “safe, secure and equipped with the most advanced technologies necessary to meet the requirements of the presidential mission,” and that “no risk was taken in security, safety or mission communications.” Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said last year that retrofitting it would probably cost less than $400 million.

Trump last week unveiled the plane at Joint Base Andrews, praising the new livery of white with red and navy blue stripes — a change from the baby blue used on presidential planes for decades.

“We liked the baby blue, but it was time for a change,” he said. “This is the sleekest line. Everything was designed good. It was my taste.”

Trump at the time said he was planning a flyover of the new plane over the White House and the Capitol on Independence Day.

The president is also due to fly to South Dakota on July 3rd to visit Mount Rushmore.

He will give a speech in Washington, DC, the next day, for the nation’s Fourth of July celebrations, where Trump has promised an unprecedented fireworks display.