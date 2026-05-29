Trump to meet with aides on proposed Iran deal, may lift Hormuz blockade

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he would be meeting in the White House Situation Room on Friday to make a final decision on a deal with Iran.

He also listed what a potential deal would need to include: Iran agreeing not to develop a nuclear weapon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the removal of any sea mines, the lifting of the US blockade on Iran and the removal and destruction by the US of Iran's highly enriched uranium.

"No money will be exchanged, until further notice. Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination," Trump posted on Truth Social.