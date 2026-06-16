Trump to send agreement aimed at ending Iran war to Congress for review

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he's open to sending the emerging peace agreement with Iran to the American Congress for review.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in the French Alps, Trump said, "I like the idea, send it to Congress, please." He added, "I mean, who wouldn't approve it?" Republicans on Capitol Hill say they want Trump to provide more information about the agreement, with some expressing scepticism that the deal can deter Iran from pursuing a nuclear weapon.