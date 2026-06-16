Trump to send agreement aimed at ending Iran war to Congress for review
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he's open to sending the emerging peace agreement with Iran to the American Congress for review
Listen to This Article
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he's open to sending the emerging peace agreement with Iran to the American Congress for review.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in the French Alps, Trump said, "I like the idea, send it to Congress, please." He added, "I mean, who wouldn't approve it?" Republicans on Capitol Hill say they want Trump to provide more information about the agreement, with some expressing scepticism that the deal can deter Iran from pursuing a nuclear weapon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 9:21 PM IST