Trump to undergo annual medical, dental check-up at Walter Reed on May 26

By John Harney

President Donald Trump will have his annual medical checkup at a hospital near Washington on May 26, the White House said Monday night.

His appointment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland “will include the president’s routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive healthcare,” according to the White House statement.

The oldest person ever inaugurated as president, Trump turns 80 in June. And while he often questioned President Joe Biden’s fitness for office, Trump has repeatedly boasted about his own physical and mental health and insisted that age has not slowed him. Later this week, Trump plans to travel to China for a summit with that country’s leader, Xi Jinping.

Yet questions regarding the president’s health have arisen from time to time during his second term, particularly after bruises were seen on his hands. Trump said the bruising could be explained by frequent handshaking as well as his aspirin regimen for heart health.

The visit will be the second time in a month Trump will have seen a dentist, according to the White House. He last visited a dentist in Florida on May 2, a Saturday.

In March, the White House doctor said the president was taking a prescription “preventative skin treatment” to treat irritation on his neck.

Last July, the White House said Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition tied to swelling in the legs, but that doctors had otherwise found the president to be in “excellent health.”