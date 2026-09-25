Trump told Xi that China helping Iran is unacceptable, US ambassador says

US President Donald Trump made clear during talks at the White House with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Chinese help ‌for Iran is ​unacceptable, US Ambassador to ​China David Perdue said on Friday.

"We ​made it very clear to them weeks ago that, you know, any help that they would give Iran, ​whether it be direct or indirect, ‌whether it be intelligence or parts or ​military equipment, was totally unacceptable. President Trump made that very clear again yesterday. This is ‌an ongoing ​drumbeat," Perdue said in ‌an interview with CNBC.

Asked separately on ‌Fox News if that meant China ​would stop assisting Iran, Perdue said Washington received assurances from Beijing on ​Thursday.

"We've seen movement ... on that already. That's what the commitment is. ‌They assured us yesterday they're not ‌doing that," Perdue told Fox News' "America's Newsroom" program.