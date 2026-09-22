Trump TV launched: What is the White House's new 24/7 streaming platform?

The White House on Monday (local time) launched ‘Trump TV’, a 24/7 streaming platform featuring past speeches by US President Donald Trump, administration announcements and updates, providing viewers with a platform for presidential content.

What is Trump TV?

Called “Trump TV: The Essentials Station”, the platform offers continuous video coverage of US President Donald Trump , including footage from his past speeches, public appearances, administration announcements and other official events. The stream was launched through the White House’s official website and YouTube channel on Monday.

ALSO READ: US threatens to shut Iranian airlines out of global operations this week The White House announced the launch on X, saying the service would stream around the clock and be updated in real time with Trump’s top past moments, announcements and the latest developments from his administration. During the launch, the White House broadcast footage of Trump’s previous public appearances and speeches, including his swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.

Trump’s dispute with US media

The development comes amid an escalating confrontation between the Trump administration and major US news organisations over press access and coverage of the president.

The launch came as Trump’s administration faced a dispute with CNN, MS NOW and Politico after blocking their journalists from the White House. The three organisations filed a federal lawsuit on Monday, seeking to restore access and arguing that the restrictions violate their First Amendment rights. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The restrictions were enforced last week, when reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were turned away from the White House and had their press credentials disabled or confiscated. Trump accused the outlets of publishing what he called ‘fake news’. He said the decision was based on cumulative stories over the last two years and warned that other outlets could also face restrictions.

The dispute also affected the White House television pool, which provides shared footage of presidential events to participating broadcasters. CNN had been scheduled to handle pool duties on Monday, but after it was removed, ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC suspended pool coverage in solidarity. As a result, Trump’s South Lawn helipad opening and parts of his trip to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) did not receive the usual live television pool coverage. The White House streamed the helipad event itself.

Trump defended the restrictions on Monday, saying he was not concerned about the possibility of media organisations boycotting him. He also argued that news organisations have a responsibility to report fairly and defended his administration’s decision to restrict outlets whose coverage he considers inaccurate.