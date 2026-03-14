Trump urges China, UK, others to send warships to keep Hormuz 'open'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said several countries, including China, France, and the UK, could deploy warships alongside the United States to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for maritime traffic amid tensions linked to Iran.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said nations affected by Iran’s closure of the waterway should contribute naval support to maintain the passage.

“Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” he said.

Trump added that the United States had already neutralised Iran’s military capacity but warned that the waterway could still face threats such as drones, mines or short-range missile attacks.

“We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close-range missile somewhere along, or in, this waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are,” he said.

Trump called on several countries to deploy ships

The US president specifically mentioned China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others, saying countries impacted by disruption in the strait should consider sending naval vessels to the region.

“Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others that are affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints for energy transport. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the wider Arabian Sea.

A major share of global energy shipments passes through the corridor each day, which makes its security vital for international trade and energy markets.

Any disruption to navigation in the strait can affect the movement of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and petroleum products shipped from Gulf producers to markets in Asia, Europe and other regions.

Trump referred to US military action near the strait

In the same post, Trump said US forces were carrying out military action along coastal areas near the waterway while maintaining pressure on Iranian vessels.

“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline and continually shooting Iranian boats and ships out of the water,” he said.

Trump added that Washington would ensure that maritime movement through the passage continued without obstruction.

“One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait open, safe and free,” he said.