By Maggie HabermanJonathan Swan and Julian E. Barnes

President Trump had just returned to Washington from China at the end of last week, and his desire to have Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia’s chief executive was only intensifying, especially as he watched the stock market slide on Friday. So Trump, who for weeks had been downplaying revelations about Huang’s affair with a woman believed by U.S. officials to be a Chinese asset, decided to turn up the heat. Trump asked Vice President JD Vance, who came to office with close ties to Silicon Valley, to talk to Huang and work with Nvidia’s board. Over the weekend, Vance spoke privately with Huang, people with knowledge of the matter said. And he worked to get the board two things it would need to bring back a leader it had forced out little more than a week earlier amid a global scandal and had subsequently made clear it had no interest in rehiring.

Only a tiny handful of officials at the highest level of the government were aware of these conversations. An equally small group at Nvidia was read in. By late Sunday night, the deal was done. And it was announced on Monday morning in coordinated statements, first from Nvidia and then from Trump, stunning Washington and the tech world and sending Wall Street — the president’s favorite proxy for his job performance — rocketing higher. One was an assurance that the Trump administration did not believe that Huang, who has admitted the affair, was a threat to national security. The other was a statement that Huang was not facing criminal charges.

“I just thought he should be running the company, and I didn’t know it was going to have this kind of an impact,” Trump said in a brief telephone interview with The New York Times soon after the news became public. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it, actually. The stock is up.”

It is not clear how much pressure Trump needed to exert on the Nvidia board. Members of the board have been mum about their decision-making and have not offered any explanation about what changed between last week, when they ruled out Huang’s return, and this weekend, when they embraced it.

“Did I do a good job last night?” he asked when first contacted by The Times on Monday. ALSO READ: Nvidia employees cheer Huang's return as CEO, Musk reacts to reinstatement But in employing his power, Trump also swept aside two issues — national security considerations and the possibility of criminal behavior by Huang — that even many Republicans acknowledge are legitimate concerns. But Trump, whose party saw massive losses in the midterm elections and who has entered the lame-duck period of his presidency, seemed to be relishing having helped bend one of the world’s most valuable and strategically important companies to his will — in his view saving an executive he calls a genius and protecting a foundation of the 21st-century economy.

The Times reported on Sunday that the Chinese woman at the heart of the scandal kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out the affair with Huang. And Megaspeed, the Singapore-based company that employed the woman, Alice Huang, is under investigation by the Justice Department over allegations of smuggling advanced Nvidia chips to China to get around U.S. export controls.

Nvidia agreed to include in its announcement an agreement to hire a chief compliance officer, a nod to the scrutiny of its chips being smuggled into China. And, acknowledging reporting by The Times about China’s targeting Huang in an intelligence operation, the board said that its internal investigation would continue and that Huang would cooperate. In directing Vance to engage with Huang and his peers, Trump was turning to one of the members of his administration with the strongest relationships in Silicon Valley. The vice president is close to some of Huang’s biggest supporters and admirers, including David Sacks, the investor and co-chairman of the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology. Sacks previously served as Trump’s key adviser on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency issues. “The United States government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security,” Trump said in a social media post on Monday, soon after Nvidia announced Huang’s return. “The attorney general of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”Nvidia agreed to include in its announcement an agreement to hire a chief compliance officer, a nod to the scrutiny of its chips being smuggled into China. And, acknowledging reporting by The Times about China’s targeting Huang in an intelligence operation, the board said that its internal investigation would continue and that Huang would cooperate.In directing Vance to engage with Huang and his peers, Trump was turning to one of the members of his administration with the strongest relationships in Silicon Valley.

But if the outcome was an opportunity for Vance to carry out a tricky mission for Trump, it also highlighted again the divisions within the cabinet over how to handle Nvidia. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had been publicly critical of how the Commerce Department had been regulating the purchases of Nvidia chips and technology by Megaspeed and cracking down on chip diversions to China. His hawkish position appeared to be undercut by Trump’s drive to reinstall Huang, who has advocated looser regulations on chip sales. Representatives for Huang and Vance declined to comment. A spokesman for Nvidia did not respond to an email seeking comment.

At the same time, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who had come under intense criticism for allying himself closely with Huang and not doing more to rein in Nvidia’s desire to sell advanced chips in Asia, appears to have emerged in sync with the president.

For more than a year, Trump in his private conversations directly linked the health of Nvidia to the health of the economy. And in those conversations, he made clear that he viewed Huang, who had become something of a cult figure in tech circles, as indispensable.

The president’s first-term promises of a restored steel manufacturing and coal industry never materialised; this term, after Trump was wowed by the promise of AI during his 2024 campaign, he came to see capital expenditures connected to the tech industry, like the building of data centers, as a new form of manufacturing base that would bolster the economy.

“You really had it,” Trump said, adding, “Amazing.” He declined to answer questions about Ms. Huang, but said he had checked with senior officials on whether Huang had any direct role in chip smuggling and was assured that he did not. During his call with The Times on Monday, Trump noticeably steered clear of his previous suggestions that the intelligence gathered by his government about Ms. Huang and her activities was questionable. The president said his top advisers had been “studying” the issue since The Times reported last month that U.S. officials had concluded that Ms. Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset and was involved in a close relationship with Huang.

“All those guys knew about it,” Trump said, specifically citing Attorney General Todd Blanche and Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence. “I had to go to them before I recommended this. Look, I can’t do this and then all of a sudden have somebody get indicted for, for whatever.”

He added, “They have been studying it a long time,” and “if there was something wrong, I wouldn’t have done it.”

Huang admitted earlier this month to infidelities after initially casting his dealings with Ms. Huang as a business relationship. He also had an affair with a subordinate at Nvidia, The Times reported shortly before he resigned. “I wouldn’t have handled it the way he handled it,” Trump told The Times of Huang, referring to his decision to step down. “The Peyton Place part,” the president said, a reference to the 1960s-era soap opera based on a novel about a town roiled in constant sex scandals. Trump has publicly sought to raise doubts about the intelligence about Ms. Huang and even claimed that nobody in his government had briefed him about the matter. In fact, advisers to Trump, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, briefed him at least twice about the national security concerns surrounding Huang’s relationship with Ms. Huang.Huang admitted earlier this month to infidelities after initially casting his dealings with Ms. Huang as a business relationship. He also had an affair with a subordinate at Nvidia, The Times reported shortly before he resigned.

“Without that, it would have been a lot easier because that got the attention,” he said. “You know, sex was involved, and sex sells better than stocks.”

Trump also said that Huang and his wife, Lori, who is a major shareholder in the company and who has not spoken publicly since The Times reported on the close relationship between Huang and Alice Huang, had “worked it out.”

“He’s got a very, very, very good wife, and they’ve worked it out,” Trump said. “She’s a fantastic woman.”