Trump warns to 'blow up' South Pars gas field if Iran attacks Qatar

Hours after Israel struck Iran’s South Pars Gas Field, US President Donald Trump said that Washington "knew nothing" about the attack and that "no more attacks will be made" on the site by Israel.

However, he warned that the US will "massively blow up the entirety" of the facility if Iran escalates by targeting Qatar again.

In a statement, Trump said only "a relatively small section" of the South Pars field was hit in the Israeli strike. He added that Qatar was "in no way, shape, or form, involved", nor had prior knowledge of it.

He said Iran had responded to the strike by attacking part of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, calling the move "unjustifiable and unfair".

He warned that any further escalation from Iran towards Qatar would draw a strong US response.

"I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long-term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar's LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so," Trump added.

South Pars forms part of a vast 9,700 sq km gas field shared between Iran and Qatar. The Iranian section, known as South Pars, accounts for roughly a third of the reserve, while the Qatari portion is called the North Dome or North Field. The field lies beneath the Persian Gulf, where hundreds of vessels have been left stranded amid disruptions linked to Iran’s curbs on the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that carries about 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply.

The field approximately holds 14 to 51 trillion cubic metres of natural gas, according to ABC News. It is critical for Iran, as it is the fourth largest consumer of natural gas, most of which comes from these fields.