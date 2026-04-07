Tuesday, April 07, 2026 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die tonight' if Iran deal not reached

Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die tonight' if Iran deal not reached

The latest warning comes amid escalating military action, with the United States carrying out strikes on targets in Iran earlier on Tuesday

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: AP/PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying a deal must be reached before his earlier deadline for later in the day, failing which it would face large-scale attacks.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” adding that he hoped “maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen” to avert the strikes.
 
He also referred to what he described as a “complete and total regime change,” saying “different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail,” and called the moment “one of the most important” in the history of the world.
 
 
Trump has repeatedly warned of targeting Iran’s infrastructure if Tehran does not agree to a deal. His deadline for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz is 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US) today (Wednesday, 5:30 am IST).
 
The latest warning comes amid escalating military action, with the US carrying out strikes on Iran's Kharg Island earlier in the day. Kharg Island is a strategically critical location through which a significant share of Iran’s energy exports flows.

Also Read

The Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, near the Strait of Hormuz, in 2023 (Photo: Reuters)

The West Asia crisis hits home

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressing a public meeting in Tehran, Iran, on February 1, 2026 (Photo: Reuters)

Iran after Khamenei

US President Donald Trump at the Lima Army Tank Plant Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Ohio in March 2019 (Photo: Reuters)

A new world of uncertainty unfolds

US Army National Guard

The hyperwar is here

Pension

Filing returns for overseas pension accounts: What taxpayers must know

 
Iranian media outlets also reported multiple strikes on the island, while authorities said a railway line in Karaj was hit. Separate reports indicated that parts of the city experienced power disruptions after transmission lines were damaged in the attacks.
 
At a White House briefing a day earlier, Trump outlined the potential scale of action, saying, “every bridge in Iran will be decimated… [and] every power plant… will be out of business” if his conditions were not met. When asked whether civilian infrastructure would be excluded, he did not rule out such strikes.
 
Responding to questions on international law, Trump defended his position, alleging that the Iranian regime had killed more than 45,000 people in the past month. He also said, “They’re animals, and we have to stop them.”
 
Tehran, meanwhile, has rejected a proposed 45-day ceasefire, calling it “not good enough.” Instead, it has put forward a 10-point framework that calls for a permanent end to the conflict, lifting of sanctions, and a mechanism to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

More From This Section

Masoud Pezeshkian

'14 million ready to sacrifice lives': Iran Prez as Trump's deadline nears

Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Iran warns Bab al-Mandeb could shut: What it means for global trade routes

Donald Trump

Why Trump's Iran threats are raising war crimes concerns globally

King Fahd Causeway

Bridge linking Saudi Arabia to Bahrain reopens after attack threats

Iran urges youth to form human chains near power plants, Saudi shuts bridge

Iran urges youth to form human chains near power plants, Saudi shuts bridge

Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTCS Q4 Results PreviewGold vs Silver Investment StrategyDividend Stocks TodayRR vs MI LIVE ScoreIPL 2026 RR vs MI Playing 11Dhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance