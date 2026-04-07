Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die tonight' if Iran deal not reached

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying a deal must be reached before his earlier deadline for later in the day, failing which it would face large-scale attacks.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” adding that he hoped “maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen” to avert the strikes.

He also referred to what he described as a “complete and total regime change,” saying “different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail,” and called the moment “one of the most important” in the history of the world.

Trump has repeatedly warned of targeting Iran’s infrastructure if Tehran does not agree to a deal. His deadline for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz is 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US) today (Wednesday, 5:30 am IST).

The latest warning comes amid escalating military action, with the US carrying out strikes on Iran's Kharg Island earlier in the day. Kharg Island is a strategically critical location through which a significant share of Iran’s energy exports flows.

Iranian media outlets also reported multiple strikes on the island, while authorities said a railway line in Karaj was hit. Separate reports indicated that parts of the city experienced power disruptions after transmission lines were damaged in the attacks.

At a White House briefing a day earlier, Trump outlined the potential scale of action, saying, “every bridge in Iran will be decimated… [and] every power plant… will be out of business” if his conditions were not met. When asked whether civilian infrastructure would be excluded, he did not rule out such strikes.

Responding to questions on international law, Trump defended his position, alleging that the Iranian regime had killed more than 45,000 people in the past month. He also said, “They’re animals, and we have to stop them.”

Tehran, meanwhile, has rejected a proposed 45-day ceasefire, calling it “not good enough.” Instead, it has put forward a 10-point framework that calls for a permanent end to the conflict, lifting of sanctions, and a mechanism to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.