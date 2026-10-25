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Home / World News / Trump weighs fresh Iran strikes as he keeps prospect of a deal open

Trump weighs fresh Iran strikes as he keeps prospect of a deal open

He recently said on social media he would not hit Iran again before the Nov 3 midterm elections

Donald Trump,Trump

Anxiety has been growing in Iran and elsewhere that the US or Israel will resume attacks before or just after Tuesday's elections in Israel or the US midterm elections (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump bristled when asked how far he was from a possible attack on Iran.
 
He recently said on social media he would not hit Iran again before the Nov 3 midterm elections.
 
"Do you really think I'm going to tell you if I'm going to do it?" Trump told reporters here on Saturday.
 
"And there's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement," he said in response to a question. 
Trump repeated his assertion that Iran wants to make a deal, "but the problem is, will they hold the deal?"

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Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of disrupting negotiations to end the war but said he still believes "we have to go and finish it".
 
 
In comments aired on state television, he said Iran's supreme leader had instructed Iranian officials to "go and finish it (the deal)," but "these scoundrels broke the rules of the game. We were holding talks, and they disrupted them".
 
Anxiety has been growing in Iran and elsewhere that the US or Israel will resume attacks before or just after Tuesday's elections in Israel or the US midterm elections. 

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Oct 25 2026 | 9:26 AM IST