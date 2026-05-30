Trump weighs Iran deal after White House meeting, decision pending

US President Donald Trump held a White House Situation Room meeting with his advisers on Friday but has not yet made a decision on whether to move forward with a deal to extend the Iran ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said the agreement has not been finalised.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump said he was looking to make a "final determination". A senior administration official later said the roughly two-hour meeting with national security aides had concluded without a decision.

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Trump would only sign a deal that "satisfies his redlines" and curbs Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Trump confirmed the high-level talks the day after The Associated Press and other news outlets reported that US and Iranian negotiators had come to terms on a tentative agreement. The deal would extend the fragile ceasefire by 60 days as new talks are held on Iran's disputed nuclear programme.

Trump wrote on social media that "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb". He said the strait must be reopened for international navigation and all sea mines destroyed.

Iran's main negotiator said on Friday that it has "no trust in guarantees or words", only actions, underscoring lingering distrust after the US and Israel have twice attacked Iran over the past year while it was engaged in nuclear negotiations.

"No step will be taken before the other side acts," Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X. "We do not gain concessions through talks, but through missiles." Nuclear issues remain unresolved Later, but before Trump's meeting concluded, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told a state broadcaster that the agreement "has not been finalised yet".

On Thursday, US Vice President J D Vance suggested negotiators were trying to strike general terms on Iran's nuclear programme, with the specifics to be hammered out in the ensuing talks.

Baghaei, however, said on Friday that Iranian officials were "focussed on the end of war and are not discussing the details of the nuclear plan at this point".

Iran also wants any deal to include a truce between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, where fighting has intensified despite a nominal ceasefire. And the Islamic Republic has been seeking the release of billions of dollars in frozen funds.

Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the Iranian parliament's national security commission and is close to top leaders, posted on social media on Friday that Iran "sets the terms: cash for cash, credit for credit, nothing for nothing".

The Islamic Republic has 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium that is enriched up to 60-per cent purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran has long maintained its nuclear programme is peaceful and has not publicly committed to giving up the stockpile. It is believed to be buried under three nuclear sites that were badly damaged by US strikes last year.

Trump returned on Friday to his on-and-off demand for the removal of the cache as part of a deal. The material would be unearthed by the US, in coordination with Iran and the IAEA, "and DESTROYED", he posted.

Deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz The proposed memorandum makes clear that Iran would not be able to impose tolls on the Strait of Hormuz and that it would have to remove all mines from the vital waterway within 30 days, according to a US official who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US would gradually lift its blockade on Iranian ports and would also agree to relax sanctions, allowing Iran to sell more of its oil.

Baghaei said Iran and Oman, which lie on opposite sides of the strait, would manage it and "adopt mechanisms" for transit through it, "based on their own national interests and the interests of the international community".

The two nations' foreign ministers discussed the issue by phone earlier on Friday, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who wrote on X that he had expressed solidarity "in the face of any threat".

On Wednesday, Trump had warned Oman -- a US ally -- not to enter into any agreement with Iran to share control of the strait or the US will "have to blow them up".

Iran has effectively closed the strait since the US and Israel launched a surprise attack on February 28 that killed Iran's supreme leader and other top officials. Before then, the waterway was open to international traffic, and around a fifth of the world's oil and gas passed through it.

The closure of the strait has caused the price of fuel and other goods to soar, with the effects felt far beyond the Middle East.

Iran has said it lets some commercial vessels pass -- about two dozen daily in recent days, compared with more than 100 a day before the war. But the Islamic Republic also has charged tolls for at least some ships and established a formal gatekeeper agency earlier this month, spurring a new round of US sanctions this week.

The agency, called the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, condemned the sanctions on Friday but deemed them a sign of its own "positive performance".

Since the ceasefire began about seven weeks ago, the US and Iran have traded strikes and accusations of ceasefire violations. But they have not returned to full-scale hostilities and have kept negotiating.