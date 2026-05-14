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Home / World News / Trump, Xi agree Strait of Hormuz must reopen to restore energy flows

Trump, Xi agree Strait of Hormuz must reopen to restore energy flows

Xi also opposed any implementation of tolls on vessels crossing the strait, which effectively has closed since the start of the US and Israel war against Iran

Donald Trump,Trump, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo: PTI)

AP Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart were in agreement that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be opened to support global energy needs, according to a readout of their Thursday meeting by a White House official.

Xi also opposed any implementation of tolls on vessels crossing the strait, which effectively has closed since the start of the US and Israel war against Iran.

Xi expressed interest in China purchasing more US oil to reduce future Chinese dependence on Gulf oil, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The leaders also discussed further stemming the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals into the U.S. and increasing Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Xi Jinping US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Reads

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

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