'Trying to ease tensions': Trump announces Israel-Lebanon talks on April 17

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Israel and Lebanon are set to hold "historic" talks, marking the first high-level engagement between the two sides in over three decades.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the move is aimed at easing long-standing tensions between the two countries amid hostilities between the two sides, particularly between the Israeli military and Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire imposed to halt the conflict in West Asia.

"Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!" his post read.

The announcement signals a potential diplomatic breakthrough in a region marked by an increase in hostility and intermittent conflict between Israel and Lebanon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States hosted a trilateral meeting with Israel and Lebanon, marking their first high-level engagement since 1993.

The talks focused on launching direct negotiations, with all sides expressing willingness to move toward a ceasefire, security cooperation and a broader peace framework, the US Department of State said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Counsellor Michael Needham, US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A Johnson, Israel's Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

The United States welcomed the meeting as a historic milestone and expressed support for continued dialogue between the two countries. It also backed the Government of Lebanon's plans to restore the monopoly of force and curb external influence.

Washington expressed hope that the talks would go beyond the scope of the 2024 agreement and pave the way for a comprehensive peace deal, while reaffirming Israel's right to defend itself against continued attacks by Hezbollah.

According to the statement, the US affirmed that any agreement to cease hostilities must be reached between the two governments, brokered by the United States, and not through any separate track. The United States underscored that these negotiations have the potential to unlock significant reconstruction assistance and economic recovery for Lebanon and expand investment opportunities for both countries.

Israel reiterated its position on disarming all non-state armed groups and dismantling terror infrastructure in Lebanon. It also expressed commitment to working with the Lebanese government to ensure long-term security for the people of both nations.

Israel further affirmed its readiness to engage in direct negotiations aimed at resolving all outstanding issues and achieving a durable peace that would enhance regional stability and prosperity, the statement added.

While Lebanon reaffirmed the urgent need for the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities announcement of November 2024, underscoring the principles of territorial integrity and full state sovereignty, while calling for a ceasefire and concrete measures to address and alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis that the country continues to endure as a result of the ongoing conflict.