TSMC Q3 revenue surges 50% to $46.71 billion, beats market forecast
TSMC reports record third-quarter revenue of $46.71 billion, beating market estimates as surging demand for AI applications drives chip sales.
Reuters
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TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported on Thursday record third-quarter revenue of T$1.49 trillion ($46.71 billion), beating the market forecast and up 50% on the year-earlier period due to surging demand for AI applications.
An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 19 analysts, was T$1.46 trillion.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is a major supplier to companies including Nvidia and Apple.
($1 = 31.9020 Taiwan dollars)
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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 8:54 PM IST