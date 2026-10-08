TSMC Q3 revenue surges 50% to $46.71 billion, beats market forecast

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported on Thursday record third-quarter revenue of T$1.49 trillion ($46.71 billion), beating the market forecast and up 50% on the year-earlier period due to surging demand for AI applications.

An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 19 analysts, was T$1.46 trillion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is a major supplier to companies including Nvidia and Apple.

($1 = 31.9020 Taiwan dollars)