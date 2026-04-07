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Home / World News / Turkish police kill gunman in shootout near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

Turkish police kill gunman in shootout near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

The diplomatic mission is located in Levent, one of Istanbul's main financial districts, and surrounded by office towers, shopping malls and heavy foot traffic

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Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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Turkish police killed one gunman and wounded two others in a shootout outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, according to the city’s governor. 
At least two police officers were slightly wounded in the clash, Governor Davut Gul told reporters in televised remarks. “It smells like a provocation,” he added, in reference to the consulate’s proximity.
 
The diplomatic mission is located in Levent, one of Istanbul’s main financial districts, and surrounded by office towers, shopping malls and heavy foot traffic. It shares a building with Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi, one of Turkey’s largest banks, and the area typically has a heavy police presence.
 
 
Israel evacuated its diplomatic missions in Turkey more than a year ago.
 
The clash occurred in the sixth week of the war in the Middle East, which began with Israeli and US strikes against Iran. 

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It was unclear whether the assailants, brandishing automatic assault rifles, were targeting the consulate, local media outlet NTV reported, adding that the shootout lasted several minutes.
 
Three gunmen, wearing black T-shirts and camouflage pants, were seen laying on the ground after the incident, NTV said.
 
Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said in a statement on X that one of the assailants is believed to be linked to an Islamist group, without specifying which one. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
 
Turkey has launched an investigation into the incident, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said in a post on X.

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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