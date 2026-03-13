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Home / World News / Two gas tankers said to be sailing to India through Strait of Hormuz

Two gas tankers said to be sailing to India through Strait of Hormuz

Iran permits two Indian-flagged LPG carriers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, offering limited relief to India's cooking gas supply concerns

Indian imports of Russian crude oil fell by only 3.5 per cent in 2025 at 1.73 million bpd from 2024, Kpler data showed

A crude tanker is also expected ​to arrive in India on Saturday ‌carrying Saudi Arabian oil

Reuters NEW ​DELHI, March ⁠13
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

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Iran ​has allowed two ‌Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter, a move ‌that could help ease some of the cooking gas crisis in the country.

Separately, a crude tanker is expected ​to arrive in India on Saturday ‌carrying Saudi Arabian oil ​after sailing ‌through the Strait around March ‌1, according to two of ‌the sources and ​data from ​Lloyd's List Intelligence.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : lpg crisis LPG Iran

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First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

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