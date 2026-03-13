Two gas tankers said to be sailing to India through Strait of Hormuz

Iran ​has allowed two ‌Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter, a move ‌that could help ease some of the cooking gas crisis in the country.

Separately, a crude tanker is expected ​to arrive in India on Saturday ‌carrying Saudi Arabian oil ​after sailing ‌through the Strait around March ‌1, according to two of ‌the sources and ​data from ​Lloyd's List Intelligence.