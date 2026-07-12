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Home / World News / Two killed, four injured in shooting near Toronto street festival

Two killed, four injured in shooting near Toronto street festival

Police secured the area near the Salsa on St. Clair festival but said the suspect or suspects remained at large after the shooting left two people dead and four injured

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Representative image from Pexels.

AP Toronto
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

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A shooting near a Toronto street festival killed two people and wounded four others on Saturday, prompting police to warn of an active shooter before later saying the scene was secure.

Toronto police said six people were found with gunshot wounds after the shooting near St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival was underway.

Officers initially urged the public to avoid the area while they responded. Police later said the scene had been secured but cautioned that a suspect or suspects had not been apprehended.

A large police presence remained in the area near Salsa in Toronto, a Latino-themed cultural celebration.

 

"I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a social media post. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected.

Toronto, Canada's largest city, is among North America's safest major cities. Fatal shootings, particularly those involving multiple victims in public, are relatively rare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

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