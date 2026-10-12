Monday, October 12, 2026 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Two merchant vessels with 22 Indian sailors attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Two merchant vessels with 22 Indian sailors attacked in Strait of Hormuz

India condemned attacks on two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

The MEA said the Embassy of India in Muscat is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities and respective ship management companies for the rescue of missing Indians | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two merchant vessels with 22 Indian crew members came under attack in Strait of Hormuz triggering a strong condemnation by India.

First ship, MT Peteo Dolphin was reportedly struck by a drone on Sunday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"We condemn the attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region on October 11. MT PETRO DOLPHIN was reportedly struck by a drone, with two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard reported missing," it said.

"MT VALTHERA, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, was struck by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire onboard. All 11 Indian seafarers onboard MT VALTHERA are reported to be safe," it said.

 

The MEA said the Embassy of India in Muscat is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities and respective ship management companies for the rescue of missing Indians and to provide all possible assistance to the Indian crew.

Also Read

vessel

India, Liberia condemn attacks on shipping, seafarers in Black Sea, Gulf

78 incidents involving Indian seafarers in Hormuz, 139 sailors in Strait

78 incidents involving Indian seafarers in Hormuz, 139 sailors in Strait

Maritime fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push, boat, ship, cargo

Explained: What laws protect Indian seafarers working in conflict zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of SEMICON India 2026, at Yashobhoomi, in New Delhi.

PM Modi calls for rules-based maritime order amid rising Hormuz tensions

Black Sea grain deal

23 Indians rescued after oil tanker attacked off Russia's Black Sea coast

"The safety and security of Indian seafarers remain a priority for the Government of India. The recurring attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning and risk further aggravating an already volatile situation," the MEA said in a statement.

India reiterated the need for immediate de-escalation and a resolution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must cease. Freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, in accordance with international law, must be upheld," the MEA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Asia, East Asia, Asia economy, Asian nations

Asia to contribute 59% of global growth in 2026, India to grow 7.3%: UNCTAD

Nobel Prize

Nobel memorial prize in economics to be awarded in Stockholm today

The Amazon logo

Amazon in talks to acquire AI startup Decart for around $7 billion

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF chief

AI investment keeps global growth around 3%, with major Asia benefits: IMF

pakistan Flag

Pak imposes emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suspends Imran Khan's PTI govt

Topics : seafarers Indians Persian Gulf

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayDelhi Protest UpdatesSuzlon Energy share priceDelhi Weather TodayNEET PG Counselling 2026Delhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 2:02 PM IST